UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Wednesday, 3 February, 2021

The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results
Wednesday 03 February 2021
04
09
17
21
26
46
12

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2621

Jackpot: £13,420,584
Machine Used:
Ball Set Used:

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6£00£0
Match 5 plus Bonusoriginal prize£1,000,0004£4,228,140
Match 5original prize£1,750150£642,600
Match 4original prize£1407,918£1,639,026
Match 3original prize£30145,527£10,768,998
Match 2original prizeFree Lotto Lucky Dip1,163,167£8,142,1

