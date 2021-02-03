UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Wednesday, 3 February, 2021





The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results

Wednesday 03 February 2021 04 09 17 21 26 46 12

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2621

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 £0 0 £0 Match 5 plus Bonus original prize£1,000,000 4 £4,228,140 Match 5 original prize£1,750 150 £642,600 Match 4 original prize£140 7,918 £1,639,026 Match 3 original prize£30 145,527 £10,768,998 Match 2 original prizeFree Lotto Lucky Dip 1,163,167 £8,142,1

£13,420,584