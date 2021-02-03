UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Wednesday, 3 February, 2021

The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.
Wednesday 03 February 2021
04
09
17
21
26
46
12
UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown
National Lotto Draw No. 2621Jackpot: £13,420,584
Machine Used:
Ball Set Used:
|Category
|Prize per Winner
|Winners
|Prize Fund Total
|Match 6
|£0
|0
|£0
|Match 5 plus Bonus
|original prize£1,000,000
|4
|£4,228,140
|Match 5
|original prize£1,750
|150
|£642,600
|Match 4
|original prize£140
|7,918
|£1,639,026
|Match 3
|original prize£30
|145,527
|£10,768,998
|Match 2
|original prizeFree Lotto Lucky Dip
|1,163,167
|£8,142,1