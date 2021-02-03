



The total number of admissions falls but the situation in hospitals “continues to be very worrying”, with 1,012 patients and 175 in ICUs, which exceeds 140% of their structural capacity

The last 24 hours has again seen more than two dozen deaths in the province for the sixth day in a row. In the last 24 hours 29 people have died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,147, 171 in the last week.

On Tuesday 16 men and 13 women between 59 and 95 years of age died. Fourteen were from Murcia, nine from Cartagena, two from Caravaca and the rest from Bullas, Torre Pacheco, Yecla and Jumilla.

However the Region is finally bending the curve, with the Health spokesperson for the pandemic, Jaime Pérez, notifying 667 new cases of coronavirus this Wednesday. It is a slight increase compared to the previous day, but the positivity rate for PCR and antigen tests (7,623) remains stable, at 8%.

Of the total number of infections, 179 were registered in Murcia, 109 in Cartagena, 55 in Lorca, 41 in Molina. In addition, 27 were in Yecla, which finally reflects a reduction in transmission in the Altiplano municipality, the most affected since the end of January.

There were also 21 in Cieza, 18 in Águilas, 17 in Jumilla, 15 in Las Torres de Cotillas, 14 in Abarán, 11 in Caravaca de la Cruz, 11 in Ceutí, 10 in Archena, 10 in Beniel, 9 in Alcantarilla, 9 in Fuente Álamo, 9 in San Pedro del Pinatar, 9 in La Unión, 8 in Mazarrón, 8 in San Javier, 7 in Mula, 6 in Totana, 5 in Los Alcázares, 5 in Alguazas, 5 in Santomera, and 5 in Torre Pacheco .

The number of active cases continues to decline, with 10,345 people affected. In the last 24 hours, more than a thousand patients recovered, bringing the total to 85,569.

Pérez stressed that “the number of infections has dropped considerably.” But the situation in hospitals “is still very worrying, although we can see some signs that it is starting to improve a little.”

There are 1,012 people admitted to hospitals, almost 70 less than the previous day. Despite this, they are still unacceptable figures and we must hope that this decline “will be confirmed throughout the week.”

The pressure in ICUs is still extreme, with 175 patients (two more), 143% of their intended capacity.