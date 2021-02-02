



Investigations are being carried out case by case, after a complaint filed by two residents of Alicante

The Alicante Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation against the six politicians in the province of Alicante who were vaccinated against Covid-19 without being on any risk list.

Those being investigated are the PP mayor of La Nucía and provincial deputy, Dr Bernabé Cano; the councillor for Health in Orihuela, José Galiano; the married mayors of the PSPV of El Verger and Els Poblets, Ximo Coll and Carolina Vives; the councillor of Health in Benejúzar, socialist José Antonio García; and Cristina Morera, who has recently resigned from her position as the Denia councillor of Health and Social Welfare after her case was made public.

The complaint filed by the Alicante residents against the vaccinated councillors has apparently been the main reason why the Public Ministry decided to open its investigation who have said that inquiries to determine and clarify the circumstances that led to the supply of the first doses to each of the recipients will be carried out on a case-by-case basis.

The news surprised the mayor of El Verger, Ximo Coll, on Monday, who claimed to have found out through social networks.

Coll declined to make any statement in this regard and referred to his statement in the extraordinary plenary session last week in which he confirmed that he was not going to resign, “the only thing that can force me out is a motion of censure or the people’s vote in the next elections.

Unlike El Verger, in Els Poblets no plenary session has yet been held to discuss the situation of Mayor Carolina Vives, where he mayor did not want to make any further statement, “everything has already been said.”