



By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel player Paco Fernandez Castillo, who celebrated his 20th birthday in January, has been praised after breaking through the Academy ranks into the Valencia 1st Regional G10 first team this season.

“Although he is one of the youngsters in the team, he is, importantly, adding to the number of local born players at the club – a footballer with Sanmiguelero DNA,” said a club spokesperson.

“Paco this season has knocked the door down, assuming responsibilities and performing, wherever the coach puts him. We are very proud that is part of our staff,” he added.