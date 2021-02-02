



The General Hospital of Alicante and Sant Joan d’Alacant have added more than 4,500 infections and 53 deaths in three days

The incidence of coronavirus has risen sharply in the regions of l’Alacantí and La Vega Baja in the last four days, while in the rest of the province it has begun to decline significantly.

The data released this Tuesday by the Conselleria de Sanidad Universal y Salud Pública shows how the health departments to which these regions belong, in the General Hospital of Alicante, Sant Joan d’Alacant, Orihuela and Torrevieja Uni Hospital, are the centres that have registered the greatest number of new cases since the end of last week, as well as more deaths.

This has seen its accumulated incidence in the last 14 days increase very significantly, while in the rest of the province it has reduced.

In the General Hospital of Alicante, 2,553 infections have been registered in the last four days, with a further 1,962 at the Hospital de Sant Joan d’Alacant, 4,515 in total.

To those figures we must add the deaths of 21 and 32 people, respectively, in the two hospitals.

The incidence in these areas is currently 1,481.15 in the Alicante General Hospital and 1,325.15 in Sant Joan, compared to 1,358.17 and 1,251.8, respectively, a few days ago.

In the Orihuela health department there have been 1,171 infections in the last four days, and 1,064 in Torrevieja, taking the number of active cases in these areas to 2,498 and 1,408.

The increase is especially high in the Torrevieja area, which on Friday of last week narrowly was still below a thousand sick people.

It still has the lowest incidence of the entire province, 756.89 active cases per 100,000 inhabitants, although this is far greater than the 530.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Friday of last week.

In the Orihuela area, the cumulative incidence has risen from 1,331.57 to 1,485.6. In these last four days there have been seven deaths in Orihuela and 13 in Torrevieja.

However, the highest rate continues to be in Alcoy, with 2,381.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, although the evolution has been very positive since the previous data update, when it was 2,785.9. This has been thanks to the fact that the discharges have been much higher than the new cases, 878; in addition, nine people have died.

Next comes the General Hospital of Elche with 2,309.91 active cases per 100,000 inhabitants with a very slight downward trend, since its previous incidence was 2,335,31. Likewise, the Elda Hospital incidence has also dropped from 2,284.81 to 2,140.3. In these four days, eight people have died in ​​the General Hospital of Elche and nine in the Hospital of Elda.

The lack of movement in the General Hospital of Elche contrasts with the improvement that is recorded in the Elche-Crevillent , where the incidence drops from 1,376.31 to 1,253.63 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. However, despite the fact that in this area there are almost 200 active cases less than four days ago, there have been 764 more infections and six people have died.

The situation is similar in the Marina Baixa, where the rate of sick people per 100,000 inhabitants has also fallen from 1,404.63 to 1,269.72 and active cases from 2,603 ​​to 2,353, but with 632 new infections and a dozen more deaths.

The same in the Marina Alta, where there are 307 fewer sick people than there were at the end of last week but in four days there have been 764 infections and nine people have died. However, the volume of discharges means that the incidence has dropped from 1,085.94 to 907.18.

By municipalities, Gorga continues to have the highest incidence in the province, although somewhat lower than last Friday: 4,417.67 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, although the number of sick people in this town of El Comtat, with a population of just 250 is only 11. A

The incidence in the city of Alicante is 1,409.13 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while Elche stands at 2,036.41; Torrevieja , 740.37; Orihuela , 1,156.12; Benidorm , 1,362.03; Alcoy , 2,101.91; San Vicente del Raspeig , 1,613.43; Elda , 2,056.33; and Dénia , 865.63.