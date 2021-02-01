Garden Felix – Foxglove





Foxglove attracts hummingbirds and nectar loving insects into your garden

The Foxglove – Digitalis purpurea – are tall and stately biennials that have long been included in garden areas, where vertical interest is desired.

Foxglove flowers grow on stems, reaching up to 6 feet in height, depending on the variety, making them beautiful cut flowers.

Clusters of tubular shaped blooms makes up the Foxglove flower, in colours of white, lavender, yellow, pink, red, and purple.

Thriving in full sun to partial shade to full shade, depending on the summer heat, to give Foxglove their optimum performance.

Foxglove grow best in a rich, moist, well draining soil. By not removing the flower heads, foxglove will easily reseed themselves abundantly, and produce blossoms in their second year.

Ensure to keep children and pets away, as all parts are toxic if consumed.

The nectar of the Foxglove flower will attract hummingbirds and other nectar loving insects into your garden.