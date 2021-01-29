



Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, will be in the area on Monday to inaugurate the high-speed rail line that will link Elche and Orihuela with Madrid.

He will start his journey in Alicante where he will meet up with Community President Ximo Puig

As this newspaper has learned, the socialist will start the journey by AVE in the city of Alicante, before travelling to Beniel (Murcia), to pick up the Murcia President, Fernando López Miras, and then on to Orihuela, where a formal ceremony is planned at the Miguel Hernández station.

The high-speed line that will directly connect the Puerta de Atocha station with Elche and Orihuela will make its first journey, stopping in Alicante, on both the outward and the return journey.

The decision to take the train through Alicante in this first phase will take about fifteen more minutes of travel, the time that the train will need to cover the Alicante-Monforte-Elche section and ten more minutes to reach Orihuela.