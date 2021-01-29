Five provinces record worst data of pandemic





Five provinces recorded the highest number of deaths from coronavirus in the entire pandemic in January.

The third wave of coronavirus is being especially severe in five Spanish provinces that, at the end of January, already show it as the month with the most deaths in the entire pandemic.

Thus, as can be seen in the graph, prepared with data from the National Epidemiology Centre, the provinces of Alicante, Almería, Badajoz, Cádiz and Valencia are now experiencing their worst figures.

In absolute terms, Valencia, with 663 deaths from the coronavirus, is also the province that registers the most deaths in all of Spain in this period.

To get an idea of ​​how serious this third wave is, simply look at the data for April, the second month with the most losses due to the disease, during which month 425 deaths were registered.