



Hooded robber seriously injures Civil Guard officer in Guardamar

By Andrew Atkinson

A Civil Guard officer has been hospitalised after being seriously injured during a robbery. A 17 year-old Moldovan has been arrested and detained following the incident, charged with assault and criminal damage.

Policia local de Guardamar and the Guardia Civil investigated alarms going off in an urbanisation of Guardamar del Segura and discovered two hooded people, who ran off in a bid to escape.

One of the thieves escaped. The arrested viciously attacked one of the Guardia Civil officers who was transferred to Elche hospital following serious injury.