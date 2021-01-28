



Customers can choose the day and time they want to go to their post office and avoid waiting

Twenty Post Offices in the province of Alicante have introduced a Prior Appointment service so that their clients can choose the day and time they want to go to their office and avoid waiting.

Of the 20 offices, two are in the Vega Baja: the Orihuela office and the Torrevieja office.

In addition the service will be available in the towns of Elche, Villena, Benidorm, Vila-Joiosa, Elda, Petrer, San Vicente del Raspeig, Denia, Calpe, Javea and Alcoy can also use the service.

The prior appointment can be requested through the correos app or on the website www.correos.es through the Virtual Post Office, and the choice of the time and day will generate a code for the client that he will only have to enter in the ticket machine located in the office to be attended immediately.

The system guarantees that the client will be attended to upon arrival.

This modern and comprehensive functionality allows clients to better manage their time and, in turn, offices can direct them to the off-peak hours. In addition, people over 65 years of age have the Customer Service telephone number, 915 197 197, so that they can make an appointment at these offices, further guaranteeing their safety.