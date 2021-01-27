



Due to the plethora of travel blogs out there, it can be difficult to start earning a profit from it, and this is made even more tricky by how expensive traveling can be. For each new location, you must pay for your stay, your transport, and, in some cases, your visa.

Fortunately, there are some ways you can cut down on costs to reach the goal of making a profit much quicker. Read on for money-saving tips for travel bloggers.

Book in Advance

Planning ahead is always best when it comes to traveling. You might find that the wind takes you elsewhere when you arrive at your location, but you should have your travel and hotel book in advance at the very least.

Have a look online for some great deals for traveling. If you know where to look, you’ll often find excellent hotel and plane deals that knock a lot off the original price tag. If you’re leaving New York for a short trip, remember to book short-term parking Newark airport for better parking deals.

Set a Budget

Without a budget, you could end up spending way too much while you’re away. This is especially true in countries with currencies you’ve never used before. To avoid this, set yourself a strict budget and stick to it. You’ll have to make some sacrifices while you’re out in the world, but by saving money, you’ll be able to go on more trips.

Update Your Marketing Strategies

Marketing is essential for bringing new and old users to your blog, but it doesn’t have to drain your bank. Instead of pouring money into marketing, use some budget-friendly marketing, such as social media and google analytics. With social media, you can connect with readers and create a brand image all from your phone.

Go Off-Road

Tourist attractions tend to be very expensive. Plus, there are already thousands of blog posts about the Eiffel Tower, the Great Wall of China, and Niagra Falls. Instead, give your readers something a little more unique by venturing off the tourist-filled roads and discovering unique eateries and isolated hubs of nature.

Rent a Bike

In many countries, you can rent a bike to travel around on. Not only will this help you see more of the area, but you will also save a ton of money on public transport or gas. Plus, there’s nothing quite as freeing as feeling the wind in your hair on roads you’ve never seen, not knowing where you’ll end up next!

Team Up

One of the easiest ways to cut down on travel costs while blogging is to team up with buddies and travel together. You’ll find much better deals on places to stay when there are a few of you compared to just one – most places accommodate for at least two, anyway!

Embrace Nature

As previously mentioned, tourist attractions can be expensive. Instead of going to the same old spots, you could instead save your money and focus on nature.

Lots of readers love to read about hidden beauty spots and witness the views from the peak of mountains, and most of the time, you won’t even need an entry fee.

