



The Torrevieja Civil Guard has arrested a thief who used a firearm to intimidate the owners of a home. He is a 25-year-old man of Dominican nationality living in Los Montesinos. He has now been charged with seven crimes of robbery with force and one crime of robbery with violence and intimidation.

The criminal always chose homes inhabited by foreigners located in residential areas of the Vega Baja or the Alicante coast

Following a complaint from a Torrevieja resident who suffered a robbery at his home agents found that there had been a significant increase in burglaries in homes, something that was generating insecurity among residents of the area.

The perpetrator always carried out the same modus operandi: he chose the house, carried out meticulous surveillance and when people left their properties, he entered them by force.

The proceeds of the thefts, including large quantities of jewellery, were always sold on the black market.

In one of the robberies, the owners returned earlier than expected and found the thief in their home. He brandished a firearm and managed to escape with the stolen items.

Following the arrest at his home, the agents found nine televisions, an electric saw, a hammer drill, various professional hairdressing equipment, three laptops, four tablets, four high-end telephones, three consoles, a large amount of high value jewellery and a firearm.

These objects have now been identified and are being handed over to their rightful owners.