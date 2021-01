Faster Crops – Minecraft Quick Tips Egg Block Mod Pack Lets Play Episode #2 #Shorts

For More Videos Check Out Twelfth Consul’s YouTube Channel: Twelfth Consul – YouTube

Welcome to my second ever Minecraft Egg Block Modpack Tips/Tutorial Episode. In this series accompanying my lets play series, I will be sharing lots of youtube Shorts on various different types to show you how to do things in the modpack!

This series will follow my upload structure of at least one lets play episode or live stream every two days, maybe more so hit the bell so you don’t miss out! We will also be doing more videos on other Minecraft Modpacks such as awakening sky of diamonds, awakening, Minecraft basics, modern skyblock and some videos on Apex Legends! Hope you enjoy!