



There have been a further one hundred deaths in 24 hours as hospitalisations skyrocket

1% of the Valencian population is currently infected, 8,400 people in the last day

The coronavirus is rampant in the Valencian Community: almost a hundred deaths and 8,500 new cases in the last hours according to data from the Ministry of Health. In addition, hospitalisations continue to increase with almost a hundred more hospitalised than yesterday.

There have been 8,453 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen test since the last update, which now puts the total number of positives since the start of the pandemic at 236,270 people.

By provinces, the distribution of new cases is as follows: 953 in Castellón (24,690 in total), 3,806 in Alicante (78,385 in total) and 3,697 in the province of Valencia (133,154 in total). The total number of unassigned cases stands at 41.

There have also been 98 deaths from coronavirus since the last update, so the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is now 3,947 people: 483 in the province of Castellón, 1,359 in Alicante and 2,105 in Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 4,143 people admitted, almost a hundred more than yesterday: 367 in the province of Castellón, with 40 patients in ICU; 1,637 in the province of Alicante, 206 of them in the UCI; and 2,139 in the province of Valencia, 306 of them in ICU.

In addition, since the last update, there have been 4,157 patients who have recovered from coronavirus taking that figure to 185,503 people in the Valencian Community who have overcome the disease since the pandemic began.

According to the registered data, there are currently 58,358 active cases.

Update of the situation in Care residences

To date, there are positive cases in 189 homes for the elderly (16 in the province of Castellón, 61 in the province of Alicante and 112 in the province of Valencia), 31 centres of functional diversity (5 in the province of Castellón, 9 in the province of Alicante and 17 in the province of Valencia) and 10 centres for minors (1 in the province of Castellón, 4 in the province of Alicante and 5 in the province of Valencia).

Positive cases new residents: 199

New cases care home staff: 45

Residents who have died: 21

Currently, 60 residences are under active health control in the Valencian Community: 5 in the province of Castellón, 23 in the province of Alicante and 32 in the province of Valencia.

Coronavirus outbreaks update

79 outbreaks have been registered since the last update: 9 in the province of Castellón; 7 in the province of Alicante and 63 in the province of Valencia.

As for vaccination, the Valencian Community has administered a total of 103,826 doses of the coronavirus vaccine up to Thursday. Of the total, 101,251 are from Pfizer and 2,580 from Moderna.