



Valencian hospitals now exceed 4,000 people being treated and 536 in the ICU

The increase of the number of new covid cases in the Valencian Community is alarming. Today the Department of Universal Health has yet again announced record figures in terms of newly infected and hospitalised.

The Minister of Health Ana Barceló has told the press that a total of 9,810 new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been registered.

According to the data, there are currently 54,168 active cases, which represents 22.63% of the total positives.

Of these, 910 correspond to the province of Castellón, 3,159 to the province of Alicante and 5,741 to the province of Valencia.

In addition, Health has notified 71 new outbreaks.

There have also been 96 deaths from coronavirus since the last update, so the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 3,849 people.

Valencian hospitals currently have 4,057 people admitted to the wards and 536 in ICUs. Of these, 354 are in the province of Castellón, with 36 patients in the ICU; 1,600 in the province of Alicante, 200 of them in the ICU; and 2,103 in the province of Valencia, 300 of them in the ICU.

In addition, since the last update, 3,878 patients with coronavirus have recovered.

Update of the situation in Care Homes

To date, there are positive cases in 191 nursing homes (18 in the province of Castellón, 61 in the province of Alicante and 112 in the province of Valencia), 32 centres of functional diversity (4 in the province of Castellón, 9 in the province of Alicante and 19 in the province of Valencia) and 10 centres for minors (1 in the province of Castellón, 4 in the province of Alicante and 5 in the province of Valencia).

New positive care home residents: 129

New positive care home staff: 54

Residents who have died: 26

Currently, 45 residences in the Valencian Community are under active surveillance by the ministry of health: 2 in the province of Castellón, 18 in the province of Alicante and 25 in the province of Valencia.

The Valencian Community has administered a total of 98,195 doses of the coronavirus vaccine up to this Wednesday at 2:00 p.m., 1,737 of them are second doses. Of the total, 95,709 are Pfizer and 2,486 from Moderna.