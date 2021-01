Mete Orihuela is reporting an earthquake of 2.3 magnitude this Sunday afternoon at 4.31 pm.

They report the depth as 13km and the location, off the coast of the VegaBaja del Segura, about 15 km in a straight line from Torrevieja (Alicante).

However a second tweet moments after the first was issued sent a revised location of Cabo de Palos, 2.3km depth and 13 km off the coast.