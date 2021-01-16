



Reports coming in record the outbreak of the fire at at 6:09 p.m. There are no injuries and neither is any property involved.

The Provincial Firefighters Consortium has reported on the fire that occurred at 6:09 p.m. this evening in a palm plantation in Bigastro, on the CV-95, at the first roundabout from Correntías.

Pese a lo aparatoso del incendio, no hay que evacuar a nadie, ni corre peligro ninguna vivienda. pic.twitter.com/yqAwPbBbCs — Policía Local Orihuela (@plorihuela) January 16, 2021

Official sources have confirmed that this wooded forest fire has not caused any injuries.

The flames have created an alarming plume of smoke that is visible for several kilometres.