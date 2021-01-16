



One of Spain’s top Rod Stewart Tribute acts Andy McBride dies of coronavirus in Torrevieja hospital

By Andrew Atkinson

One of Spain’s top Rod Stewart Tribute acts Andy McBride has passed away in Torrevieja hospital ICU from coronavirus.

In a heartbreaking message his wife Belinda said: “Andy lost his fight on Saturday from COVID-19.

“He was an amazing singer and the most loveliest of characters you would ever meet – that’s why I loved him so much.

“Andy was unique. A giver. I will love and will miss him so much.”

Hundreds of tributes have been made following the tragic news of San Miguel resident, London born Andy, who was admitted to Torrevieja hospital and placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit this month.

Lee Howard formerly of Decca/Chrysalis records, guitar-vocalist and MoreFM radio presenter told The Leader: “It is terrible news. Andy was a real fab guy and will be so sadly missed by his wife, family and all his friends. RIP Amigo.”

Des Stoneham, BigFM radio presenter told The Leader: “He was a legend and a total gentleman – he will leave a huge hole in the world. There’s a brighter star in the sky. He will be sadly missed.”

Wife Belinda added: “An amazing thank you to the doctors and nurses who tried so hard to win Andy’s battle and to everyone for their overwhelming messages. RIP. X.”