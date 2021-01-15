



Socialist mayors of El Verger and Els Poblets received the vaccine last Friday

After making public the fact that the mayors of El Verger and Els Poblets, in the Marina Alta, have been vaccinated against covid despite not being in a particular risk group, health workers or residents in nursing homes, the Ministry of Health has said that it is opening an investigation into the reasons why they have ‘jumped the queue’ with the Denia health department.

The two mayors of El Verger and Els Poblets, Ximo Coll and Carolina Vives, who are a married couple, received the first dose of the vaccine last Friday, a fact that was confirmed after pressure from the opposition.

The mayor said that the head of the Local Police of El Verger and a number of agents from the two municipalities have also received the first dose because there were excess doses.

He said that he needed to be vaccinated due to the number of people he meets every day: “I am the mayor and since March when the virus arrived I have not stopped attending to people. I also deal with the Services areas Social and Health and every day I go to the health centre to see how the situation is, I am constantly in contact “.

“Seven vaccines were left over last Friday and the director of the health centre gave me a call. He explained that when the vaccine is taken out of the freezer it lasts six hours, so it would have gone to waste,” he said. “I have not asked for the vaccine at any time,” added the mayor.