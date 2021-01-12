



The Town Council has asked the Civil Guard to investigate and find the perpetrators, who were recorded by security cameras placed in the Plaza de la Constitución

The Almoradí City Council has filed a complaint with the Civil Guard after the weekend damage suffered to the municipal nativity scene, in the Plaza de la Constitución.

Vandals have destroyed several of the structures of the nativity that was in the process of being dismantled and packed away.

Many of the artistic pieces have been knocked over and damaged by the individuals who gained access to the exhibition site.

Many of the pieces are made of polystyrene, houses and other buildings, dividing their structure into several part and it appears that the perpetrators have simply broken everything that they possibly could.

Hopefully the Civil Guard will be able to identify the vandals since they were recorded by the security cameras in the Plaza de la Constitución.

The recordings, which clearly show the destruction taking place, have now been made available to the Benemérita.