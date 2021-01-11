



By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

San Javier, Murcia born former Spain international football star Marta Penalver is looking forward to seeing her mother this year – amid the coronavirus situation worsening at present in Europe.

“I am in Italy. If I’m lucky and the coronovirus measures allow it, maybe I’ll go shortly,” Marta told The Leader.

Marta, 27, who began her career at the San Javier Football School as a youth and played at the Mar Menor Sports Association (AD) joined Serie A Falconara in a move from Futsal Cagliari last year.

Capped at International level for Spain in 2015, featuring in the World Cup in Guatemala, Marta spent 11 years at Roldan FS.

“Here everything is going very well, with the team, club. We are a great group, I am happy with the decision I made,” said Marta.