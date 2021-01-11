



The ‘president’ of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, when asked about a possible home confinement in the Valencian Community over the weekend, said that “nothing can be ruled out” because “we are going through some extraordinarily complicated weeks” due to the pandemic.

The ‘president’ made the statement in an interview saying that, in pandemic conditions “everyone has to be as cautious as possible.” In addition, he stressed that joint responsibility “is the only way” to deal with Covid-19. “We are not going to put a policeman behind every person,” he added.

Puig said that at this time “there are very difficult circumstances and days for al of us if we are to overcome the pandemic” confirming that that the vaccination process will continue across the community, especially in those areas most affected by the storm ‘Filomena’.

In addition, he indicated that by the end of next week all the stocks of Pfizer vaccines that the Generalitat currently has will have been distributed and by Tuesday the vaccination process will be completed in all care homes in the Community, except those that have active outbreaks, and that it has already started in health centres and hospitals. I

He promised that he would do all he could to supply the vaccine “in the fastest and most efficient way possible”.