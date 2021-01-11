



Murcia’s Health Auhority has ordered the reversion to phase 2 of the level of care throughout the Community due to the increase in infections

The regional government has decreed the reversion to healthcare level 2 and the border closure of 36 municipalities in the Region to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

With the exception of Beniel, Alhama de Murcia, Totana, Puerto Lumbreras, Mazarrón, Librilla, Calasparra, Aledo and Ojós, the hospitality industry will have to close both the interior and exterior of the bars, restaurants and coffee shops across the whole of the Community. The new order, which was only announced this Monday morning, will be published tomorrow in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia (BORM).

The progressive increase in infections from covid in recent weeks and the arrival of the third wave of the pandemic is now said to put at a level of extreme risk 91% of the towns in the Community after the number of people infected has tripled in the Region during the last month.

Furthermore, during this same period of period, the cumulative incidence rate has multiplied by 2.6. In addition, the positivity rate continues to be very high, standing at almost 18%, and the healthcare pressure in hospitals continues to increase.

This morning’s meeting of the Covid Monitoring Committee in the Region also decided to suspend any mass event that may be held in the Region that brings together more than 200 people, with the aim of stopping the rise of the pandemic.