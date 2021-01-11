



The Conselleria de Sanidad Universal y Salud Pública has confirmed 2,283 new infections by covid in the Valencian Community today. The new figure was announced at a press conference this afternoon by Minister Ana Barceló, who said that “we are experiencing tensions in the health system” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the last announcement there have also been a further 77 deaths.

According to Barceló the Region currently has a cumulative incidence of 393.48 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, above the Spanish average,

By provinces, the new infections are: 234 in Castellón, 1,469 in Alicante and 580 in the province of Valencia.

In Valencian hospitals there are currently 2,752 people admitted, of which 382 are in the ICU.

All of the 77 deaths are of people between the ages of 59 and 95, many of them living in residences in the Community. Since the start of the pandemic, 3,321 people have now died of coronavirus.

In addition, there are some positive cases in 181 centres of the Community: 154 in care homes, 4 in children’s homes and 23 on centres for the disabled.

At the moment, 38 residences in the Community are under active surveillance by the ministry of health, 2 in Castellón, 16 in Alicante and 20 in Valencia.

Nationally the autonomous communities have notified the Ministry of Health this Monday of 61,422 new cases of COVID-19 during theweekend, 6,162 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours along with 401 deaths.

“The light at the end of the tunnel has to shine for everyone,” Barcelo said, repeating a recent phrase from Unicef, and pleading with all Valencians to “continue joining in this common effort so that we can all reach the end together.”