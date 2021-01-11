



AN ongoing drugs investigation by the Civil Guard has lead to an anti-drugs bust of trafficking cocaine and marijuana in the Vega Baja and Torre Pacheco.

The Civil Guard Pilar de la Horadada took charge of investigations following the discovery of a marijuana plantation in October 2020, that flagged up a criminal organisation was operating in the provinces of Alicante and Murcia.

5,000 marijuana plants were discovered in a greenhouse in October by the Local Police of Pilar de la Horadada that lead to the Civil Guard making further investigations.

Three drug outlets have been dismantled – and nine people arrested – report the Alicante Command.

In the anti-drugs raid 150 grams of rock cocaine – enough for 2,000 doses – 160 grams of amphetamines, cutting substance and nine kilos of buds of marijuana were found.

The drugs network had three drug outlets that have been dismantled by the Civil Guard in Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada and Torre Pacheco.

The Civil Guard said members of the drugs gang used cars in the name of a company of one of those involved, in order to circumvent the traffic restrictions decreed by the Government.

Falsified authorisations were made to be enable to circulate for work reasons and those in charge of transporting the drug showed the permits, if stopped at the controls to the perimeter closure of the province.

False identities were also made to register mobile telephone contracts and to rent premises, where they carried out the illegal activity.

The Civil Guard could identify the leader with his mission to obtain the high purity drug and guard it.

Other members adulterated drugs, with cutting substance, and prepared the doses of cocaine sold to consumers.

The leader of the group was arrested at his home in Orihuela Costa, where the majority of the drugs were seized.

First five arrests were made in Orihuela Costa and Torre Pacheco in December, with additional arrests following.