Callosa Deportiva CF appoint Roberto Campillo Cuenca as coach





By Andrew Atkinson

Callosa Deportiva CF have appointed Roberto Campillo Cuenca as coach of the first team.

“Roberto has been a coach closely related to the board of directors for years. We believe that he is the ideal person to captain the ship of our first team, Callosa Deportiva,” said a club spokesperson.

Roberto formerly played in the third division at Jove de San Vicente and was coach in 2ªB in Eldense: “His latest achievements have been achieved at the Kelme, winning promotion last season from the National Category.

“He is currently a professor of tactics and team management at ACADEF. With Robert, his entire technical staff have also joined Callosa Deportivo:

Angel (Assistant coach and ABP (set-piece actions); Jorge (Readaptador/Physio); Miralles (Match analyst/records); Samu (Specific defensive work); Rafa (Analysis) and assistants Gaston, Alex and Abi.

“The choice of Robert and his technical team was always the first choice of this board of directors, who thank him for the courage to come to Callosa to train our first team,” said the spokesperson.