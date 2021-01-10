False WhatsApp message advises of Community Confinement





The WhatsApp network is spreading a hoax that states that the Consell will confirm tomorrow, Monday, the home lockdown in the Valencian Community.

In a WhatsApp message it is stated: “Tomorrow morning there will be a press conference to confirm, due to the lack of control of contagions in the Valencian Community, the general homelockdown will be introduced in the Valencian Community. Tomorrow it will become official and public. The media, received the news an hour ago. Information has been verified by sources from the Generalitat Valenciana”.

However, the Generalitat Valenciana through their official Twitter account has categorically denied this message and stated that “it is a hoax”. As such they say that such news will only be distributed through the official channels of the Generalitat Valenciana.