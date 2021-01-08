



Around 30,900 students from 43 towns in the Valencian Community were affected on Thursday and Friday by the suspension of classes as a result of the orange alert for the rain and snow storm ‘Filomena’.

On Friday, there were 32 municipalities advising the suspension of classes, affecting some 25,230 schoolchildren in nine municipalities in the province of Alicante (14,200 students), 15 in Valencia (10,400) and eight in Castellón (630).

These were Infant, Primary, Special Education, Baccalaureate and FP students, which coincided with their ‘return to school’ after the Christmas holidays.

By provinces, in Alicante there were 9 municipalities without classes on Friday: Alfafara, Beniarrés, Camp de Mirra, Ibi, Muro de Alcoi, Onil, l’Orxa, Sax and Villena.

In Castellón there were eight towns: Barracas, Bejís, Jérica, Cinctorres, El Portell de Morella, Torás, el Toro and Viver.

And in Valencia, the 15 were Ademuz, Alpuente, Bocairent, Camporrobles, Canals, Casas Bajas, Caudete de las Fuentes, Chera, Font de la Figuera, Fuenterrobles, La Llosa de Ranes, Navarrés, Requena, Utiel and Venta del Moro.