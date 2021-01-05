



It was clear to see that Debbie and Steve of Sunleys had worked tirelessly to help the children have presents for The Three Kings plus a donation of €200.

Most of this was accomplished by customers donating €1 from the proceeds of when they have a quiz which takes place on Wednesdays from 3pm

Also present were Lyn and Ken Adams, Coordinators for the Orphanage, who also presented money to the Director of the Orphanage from donations and selling of 2021 calendars.

A big thank you to Les for donating furniture and to the gentleman who donated a flat screen television.

If you would like more information on Sunleys and their quizzes please contact either Debbie or Steve on 865 753 020