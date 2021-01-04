



Murcia’s Covid Monitoring Committee has today imposed more restrictive measures, closing the borders of nine municipalities.

The spread of coronavirus infections has seen nine municipalities in the Region to go back to phase 1 when they were at ‘extreme alert’.

Following this morning’s meeting of the Covid Monitoring Committee in the Region it was agreed that the towns of La Unión, San Pedro del Pinatar, Jumilla, Villanueva del Río Segura, Fortuna, Las Torres de Cotillas and Santomera join those of Los Alcázares and Abanilla, which were already in this same phase. The more restrictive measures introduced include the border closure of each one of them, while bars, cafes and restaurants in each of the towns will have to close the internal areas.

In addition, the Community has decreed the closure of the hotel business on January 5 and 6 in the afternoon in order to avoid crowds and another increase in coronavirus cases.

These measures are expected to come into force tomorrow, Tuesday, after their publication in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia (BORM), with the aim of cutting the transmission chains before the celebration of the Night and the Day of the Three Kings.

The spokesman has called for all municipalities to comply with the measures imposed to contain the spread of the virus in this third wave of the pandemic that is increasing day by day. It has also announced that it is going to extend the border closure of the Region with neighbouring communities.

At very high risk of transmission are the municipalities of Lorquí, Mula, Molina de Segura, Ceutí, Cieza, Alguazas, Lorca, Murcia, San Javier, Ricote, Yecla and Cartagena.

At médium to high risk are the municipalities of Águilas, Fuente Álamo, Mazarrón, Alcantarilla, Campos del Río, Librilla, Archena, Bullas, Cehegín, Totana, Moratalla, Albudeite, Beniel, Torre Pacheco, Caravaca de la Cruz, Abarán, Puerto Lumbreras, and Calasparra.

Finally, at low risk are the municipalities of Blanca, Alhama de Murcia, Ulea, Ojós, Pliego and Aledo.

At the meeting the authorities also warned that in the three main municipalities of the Community, Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca, the rate of infections is rising dangerously.

In Murcia the situation in the districts of La Alberca and Puente Tocinos is particularly worrying, where in recent days the positives have been on the rise.

Another issue that worries the health services at the moment is the possible contagion of older people during family gatherings that have been held during the Christmas holidays.

The spokesman for the Covid Monitoring Committee in the Region, Jaime Pérez, said that since December 23, before the Christmas holidays, “the results are unfortunately not good at either national or regional level “, since” really worrying levels of transmission “are being registered.

Meanwhile it was confirmed that the vaccination campaign continues in residences and centres for the disabled in Murcia, Molina de Segura, Las Torres de Cotillas, Lorca, Águilas, Totana, Cieza and Abarán.

With the administration of the first dose to residents and workers of these centres, it is expected that some 5,000 people will have been vaccinated in the Region and by the end of this week the vast majority of this first group will have received the first dose, estimated at 12,400 people.

It was also confirmed that next Monday, January 11, vaccinations are scheduled to begin for the second group, the Region’s health personnel, who have already begun to receive their appointments via SMS.