Black day in the Community with 43 deaths and over 2,000 new cases





Spain has recorded 30,579 infections and 241 deaths since New Year’s Eve

Monday was a Black day in the Valencian Community with some of the worst figures recorded since the pandemic broke out: the Ministry of Health has confirmed 43 new deaths from covid-19 and 2,012 new infections.

In addition, the situation in hospitals is very worrying, as 300 admissions have been registered in just two days. The Community now exceeds 2,100 patients who are hospitalised due to covid, one of the worst figures in memory.

Neither, the authorities say, can they remember so many new outbreaks in a single day with a hundred recorded in Alicante, Valencia and Castellón.

Despite this, the Ministry of Health say that the situation of hospitals at the moment “has nor reached saturation”. They insist that in some cases, contingency plans have been put in place in anticipation that more hospital resources might be needed. “Currently, in all Health departments, there are both beds on the wards and ICU,” they state.

On Monday evening Valencian hospitals currently have 2,121 people admitted: 181 in the province of Castellón, with 27 patients in ICU; 667 in the province of Alicante, 117 of them in the ICU; and 1,273 in the province of Valencia, 172 of them in the ICU.

As for new infections, 2,012 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen test have been registered since the last update. By provinces, the distribution of new positives is: 63 in Castellón (16,396 in total since the start of the pandemic), 1,002 in Alicante (50,001 in total) and 947 in the province of Valencia (85,015 in total).

Since the last update there have been 7,656 patients who have recovered from coronavirus.

There are currently 17,257 active cases, which represents 10.58% of the total positives.

Almost fifty deaths and a hundred outbreaks outbreaks

The most negative figure is again in respect of deaths: there have been 43 deaths from coronavirus since the last update, taking the total number of deaths to 3,031 people: 390 in the province of Castellón, 1,055 in Alicante and 1,586 in that of Valencia.

The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus numbers 2,124,670, of which 1,953,713 have been through PCR and 170,957 through rapid test.

Update of the situation in care homes

According to the updated data, there are positive cases in 109 nursing homes (8 in the province of Castellón, 36 in the province of Alicante and 65 in the province of Valencia), 22 centres of functional diversity (4 in the province of Castellón, 7 in the province of Alicante and 11 in the province of Valencia) and 4 centres for minors (1 in the province of Castellón, 1 in the province of Alicante and 2 in the province of Valencia).

Positive new residents: 227. New positive workers: 61. Residents who have passed away: 15

Currently, 32 residences in the Valencian Community are being supervised by the ministry of health: 2 in the province of Castellón, 14 in the province of Alicante and 16 in the province of Valencia.

Over 1000 new cases recorded in Province of Alicante

The evolution of the pandemic continues to explode in the province of Alicante, which this Monday has once again set a new record of In the number of cases, with 1,002 infections confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests.

Regarding the number of deaths, the figure is now 1,055 in the province , 21 more than on December 30, the last time the provincial data on deaths was reported.

New Restrictions

The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has called a meeting of the Interdepartmental Table for Prevention and Action against the coronavirus for Tuesday, at which the latest data will be analysed and the possibility of the introduction of new measures will be addressed.

It will be then when the Generalitat decides whether to tighten the restrictions already applied to stop the advance of the coronavirus in the Valencian Community.

The meeting, which will begin at ten in the morning, comes after recent days where the Valencian Community has broken records of infections and deaths from the coronavirus day after day.