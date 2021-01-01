



The Valencian Community has registered 30 new coronavirus outbreaks in the final hours of the year, confirmed by the Ministry of Health, eight of them originating in the educational field, 12 in the work environment and ten of a social nature.

The most affected area, with eleven cases, is of work origin in Alcoi (Alcoi) followed by a social outbreak in l’Alcúdia de Crespins (Valencia) with people eight affected.

The eight educational outbreaks are in Borriana, with six cases; Bonrepós i Mirambell, seven and three in València with three, five and four cases respectively; another in Ondara of three; and two in Fontanars dels Alforins, with three and two cases.

In addition to the eleven workplace cases in Alcoi (Alicante), there are three in Onda; Elche, three; Redován, four; Cox, three; Xàbia, five; Quatretonda, four; Valencia, three; Gandia, five; Alberic, three; Chiva, five and Xàtiva, three.

Those of a social origin, in addition to l’Alcúdia, include six in Benicarló; Alboraia, five; Silla, six; Elche, four; Valencia, four; Moixent, three; Vinaròs, four; l’Eliana, three and Dénia, four.

On the last day of the year the Conselleria de Sanitat Universal i Salut Pública once again reported a record number of cases with the detection of 2,832 new coronavirus infections confirmed by PCR test or antigen test in whole of the Valencian Community. Data for the previous day was 2,715 cases.

By province, there are 401 cases in Castellón (16,271 in total); 862 in Alicante (48,459 in total) , and 1,568 in the province of Valencia (82,571 in total). The data corresponding to the province of Alicante also exceeds that reported on Wednesday, when 771 infections were reported.

Valencian hospitals currently have 1,713 people admitted to their wards: 153 in the province of Castellón, with 24 patients in ICU; 518 people in Alicante, with 108 in ICU ; and 1,042 in the province of Valencia, of which 151 are in the ICU.

There have been 10 since the last update on Wednesday.

More outbreaks in La Vega Baja

Four new coronavirus outbreaks with 19 infections in the region were reporte on New Years Eve.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed four new outbreaks of COVID-19 in Vega Baja during the last daily update of the pandemic in Torrevieja, Almoradí and Orihuela

Two in Torrevieja, with 6 and 4 infections each, another in Almoradí with 3 positive cases and another in Orihuela with 6 infections. All originated in the social sphere, the main source of contagion.