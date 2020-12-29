Three new waste collection vehicles for Horadada





The waste management concessionaire, STV Gestión, has added two electric porter-type vehicles, one of them with a hydro-cleaner, and a truck with a crane for collecting prunings to the waste collection fleet in Pilar de la Horadada together with 8 additional staff, and 8 more temporary workers that will be engaged during the summer period.

In addition, an electric brush cutter, an electric blower, and 8 new street cleaning trolleys have also been added.

At the presentation, the Mayor, José María Pérez, said that the Council is making efforts to improve waste collection across the entire municipality with the addition of the new equipment and staff and now the company have no excuses as we intend to ensure that the service is better for everyone.

He said that the Pilar de la Horadada Council extended the contract STV GESTIÓN in June, increasing the budget by 578,251.05 euros more than the price paid last year. The current cost now represents an expense of 4,155,857.12 euros per year.

Details of all the new routes and frequencies are shown on the Council website.