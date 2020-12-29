



His name alone is a clue to his Torrevieja heritage. Sánchez the family of the “colo”, traditional sailors and lovers of horse riding; and Atienza for being the grandson of the former head of the Torrevieja chapter of journalists and communicators.

The 31-year-old player came up through the ranks of the Torrevieja Municipal Soccer School; He played for various teams in the Vega Baja region, including San Miguel, Catral, Orihuela Costa and Racing Playas Orihuela.

He has an excellent reputation, and stands out for his strength, footballing ability, knowledge of tactics and technical quality. He has an excellent left foot.

As he approaches the veteran stage of his career, Capitán Colo holds the captaincy of the Torrevieja C.F. first team, contributing his experience and his strength and resources as an important member of the defensive line. He also performs the task of club coordinator with Grassroots Football.