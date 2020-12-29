Poland Youth return to Pinatar Arena





Pinatar Arena will get the 2021 football season underway in January with the arrival of many of the best young players in Polish football.

The Polish Football Federation, PZPN, will hold a training camp from January 9 to 16 at Pinatar Arena within its Talent Pro days with its best players from the U15, U16 and U17 categories, who will be trained by many senior Polish national coaches.

Jerzy Brzeczek, Poland’s national coach, will once again manage the training camp and will be present for the duration of the Polish stay.

The PZPN, the Polish football federation, has chosen Pinatar Arena for this Talent Pro concentration for the second consecutive year. The San Pedro del Pinatar Football Center thus begins 2021 with an international stage of almost a hundred people.