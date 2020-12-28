Banco Obrero distributes food in the Plaza de la Constitución





On Boxing Day the Charity Banco Obrero association organised the distribution of food to 250 families in Torrevieja’s Plaza de la Constitución, asite that was chosen to “make poverty visible in Torrevieja and take it directly to the front door of the Town Hall.”

Both the association and those taking part in the distribution process denounced the “lack of commitment” from the City Council with “the numerous evictions in the town, and the more than 3,000 families who still require aid to make ends meet”, adding, “It makes absolutely no sense in a town where industry revolves around hospitality and is the beach of Europe.