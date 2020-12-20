



The hospitality industry is up in arms after Ximo Puig, the President of the Valencian Community, announced the introduction of new restrictions to battle coronavirus over the Christmas period.

Along with a number of other changes the curfew is to be brought forward to 11pm on all days apart from Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve when it will be midnight.

Queen Leticia meanwhile has been visiting Honduras where she delivered 120 tons of emergency aid, donated by the people of Spain, following the recent tropical storms Eta and Iota.

And news on Sunday that the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy have all suspended flights to UK for fear of the new strain of coronavirus detected in Southern England

