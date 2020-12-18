



After a meeting of the Valencian Consell on Thursday evening, and following increases of 27% in the number of coronavirus positives in the community, which have now exceeded 2,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day, the President Ximo Puig, has announced the introduction of new, and even more restrictive measures for the coming week

He said that movement across the Community border will be tightened and the maximum number of people that may now gather in a group is restrict to six both in and outdoors. He also brought the overnight curfew forward by an hour to 11pm.

There will, however, be exceptions to the curfew for the nights of December 24 and 31, which will remain on those days at midnight.

Thus, the new restrictions, which will come into effect from next Monday, December 21 and remain in place until January 15.

Speaking about the border closure Puig said that the general public may only enter the Valencian Community to return to their usual place of residence. Therefore, it will not be allowed to enter the Region to spend Christmas with family and friends.

He said “it is painful to restrict Christmas even more due to but this is absolutely necessary because of prudence, security and responsibility”. We do not risk the welfare of our citizens over Christmas, so prevention must be at a maximum during this period”.