This morning (16 December 2020), at 8:24 a.m. there was an earthquake measuring magnitude 1.9 and at a depth of 4 kilometers, with epicenter west of LosMontesinos (Alicante ).

It has been felt by the population at different points of the VegaBaja of the Segura.

At this time there are no reports of any injuries or damage.

Los Montesinos is in an area of high seismic activity.