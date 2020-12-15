



The Consell will ask the Government that it continues to guarantee border closures and reduced mobility between regions this Christmas

In the coming days, new restrictions could be announced if the coronavirus situation deteriorates in the Valencian Community. This was announced by the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig on Tuesday, as he confirmed that a meeting will take place on Thursday to study the epidemiological situation in the Community and analyse whether it will necessary to increase the restrictions.

Puig made his announcement after visiting the improvement works at the Hospital Clínico de Valencia. He said that in principle, the Consell wants to avoid additional measures but they will be introduced “if necessary next week.”

We have also learned that the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, is going to ask the Inter territorial Council of the National Health System on Wednesday to reduce mobility between regions and to guarantee the perimeter closure of the Valencian Community.

“The only way is to adopt maximum prudence and the strict adherence to the measures,” she said.

Puig has called on members of the public to comply with the current measures, capacity, time limits, and to respect the border closure until January 15, that it is not necessary to introduce new ones.

On a new wave in January, Puig said that it will be much lower if society respects prevention measures this Christmas: “But if you do not act accordingly, the impact will be much greater,” he said.