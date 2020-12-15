



On our site, you will find a lot of different casino games explained, which we have the necessary experience with when it comes to playing. Because a large part of our team can also regularly be found at the casino websites’ online blackjack tables, we naturally do not want to deny you a general explanation of this.

Before we can give you a complete explanation of online blackjack, it is good to know that there will be different types of blackjack available to play. Not only can you play the classic variant at a casino, but additional gaming tables with almost the same rules are also available to take a gamble. How should these specific strains be played and what can you count on?

Card values ​​in blackjack

Before you can start playing online blackjack in the right way, it is of course good to know which values ​​are used for the cards. When playing online blackjack, it runs like an online casino because you know how to get as many points as possible and thus beat the house. In this case, you will be allowed to form a maximum of 21 points, and your hand must therefore be higher than the house to win.

To come to a hand, the cards are dealt, each with its value. All the cards from 2 to 10 have the value as specified on the card. In addition, the cards J, Q and K have a value of 10 points, and as a player, you can use the A as 1 point or as 11 points. How many points are counted for an A will depend entirely on the possible extra cards that are there? With more than 21 points, an ace is always included as 1.

Blackjack game rules

Now that you know what values ​​are used for the cards in blackjack, you naturally want to learn more about the game rules. Playing online blackjack starts with placing a bet. You do this with chips in different values ​​and where you want to be dealt a hand. After you have placed a bet, the house will deal a total of 2 cards.

With this, you can immediately form 21 points, which means a blackjack and a payout of 2.5x your bet or of course not immediately making a profit. When your cards are dealt, the dealer usually gets 1 open card and a face-down card. Based on the face-up card, you will have to decide what actions to take to surpass the dealer’s “likely” point total.

To insure (insurance)

When you see that the dealer’s first open card is and as you will take protection against an online blackjack, if you want to insure, this means that you will have to place half of your original bet on the gaming table as insurance, after which two situations may arise. First of all, it may of course be the case that the dealer or the house indeed manages to achieve a blackjack.

In that case, you will see the amount of insurance doubled and you will lose the original bet. Does the dealer have no blackjack? Then your bet on the insurance will be lost, but you will of course still be able to win by completing your hand that you play in terms of points.

Split

Splitting cards, also called split, will only be possible when playing blackjack online if your first two cards are of the same rank. So if you are dealt 2x a card with a value of 8, you can split it up and continue playing with 2 hands to make a possible profit. In order to split, you must place the original bet again, after which both hands will be replenished to 2 cards to continue playing at the blackjack table.

Double

Doubling your bet in blackjack is possible once after you have received the first cards. It is important to know that you can only do this if you have formed a point total with these cards of 9, 10 or 11. If you choose to double your bet, also called double, you will still be out of the house only be dealt one card. Since there are many cards with a value of 10 points in a deck, there is a good chance that you will achieve a total of 19, 20 or 21 points and that you will immediately beat the dealer.

Take extra card (hit)

When you have been dealt a point total and think you have not earned enough points to win from the house, you will get the hit option. So you can take an extra card, which will increase your point total. It is important to know when you keep in mind that you may not exceed 21 points when taking an extra card. When playing online blackjack, you may also be dealt with extra cards several times up to the 21 points until you decide that you have enough points to win from the casino possibly.

Vomiting (surrender)

The surrender option, or surrender, is not possible with all forms of blackjack online games, but it is very often. Suppose you have a total of 15 or 16 points, and the dealer has a 7 or higher. In that case, it can sometimes be more beneficial to choose surrender instead of continuing to play.

If you discard your hand and therefore stop, you will get back half of your originally placed bet and thus, your loss will be limited. Do you want to continue to play with your cards? Then there is a good chance that you will exceed 21 points, and you will lose your entire placed bet that way.

Passing (stand)

The last option we have to explain to you when you start playing online blackjack is the option mode. If you think you have enough points to win from the house and don’t need any more cards, you better fold. You indicate that you will not continue playing with the hand and that you think you can go for the win. After this, you hand over to the dealer, and he must play his hand to determine who won.

House edge: blackjack rules

Just as when playing blackjack online, there are rules for your game. The dealer must also adhere to a number of rules. If you play live blackjack, this is done by a person. Otherwise, you will of course see everything being handled by the software when playing against the computer.

If you have chosen the option mode, the dealer will always have to take a card when you have 16 points or less, with an increased risk of going above 21 points. Does the dealer have 17 points or more? They always stop and see who takes the win, except for 17 points, including an ace. In that case, a card must still be dealt with for the house because the ace can also count as 1 point. They call this a soft hand 17.

Gambling with free credits

If you were to play blackjack at a physical casino, you would always have multiple costs. Is it not the entrance fee you have to pay at an online casino, or the expensive parking fee and not even mentioning fuel or food? A big advantage of playing blackjack online is that you will be able to gamble with free credits yourself. Suppose you choose one of the casinos on our website. In that case, you can get started with free money immediately, without having to create an account.

On the casino website, you go to the game selection to immediately choose from different gaming tables to play. For example, suppose you choose one of the Netent blackjack gaming tables. In that case, you will always immediately receive € 5000 virtual credit, and you can start for fun as well as for practice.

Placing real money bets

To play online blackjack for real money at an online casino, you must of course be logged in and have a balance available, but did you know that you can play blackjack with different limits? For example, if you have a smaller budget, playing blackjack with a low stake is no problem at a blackjack casino.

On the other hand, you can also choose to play blackjack with a high stake if your budget is sufficient. If you start playing blackjack against the software, you will see that you can usually begin to form €0.10 per game round, and with live gambling, you play with an amount from €1. Are you willing to play with higher amounts?

Play mobile blackjack

Want to play blackjack on a mobile phone but don’t know how? We explain it because it is very simple. To be able to play mobile blackjack, you will of course need a smartphone, or you will need a tablet. Once this is the case and connected to the internet, you can smoothly go to a casino by simply entering the URL.

This could be royalpanda.com, for example. Once you’ve done this, the casino’s website will adapt to your image format, and you can dive right into the game selection. You can immediately use free credits to play for fun, and it is possible to log in with your account that you may already have to start with your own money.

Playing with a blackjack strategy.

The last thing we want to tell you about playing blackjack is that you can always start playing with a strategy. By using a strategy, you will bet in a certain way, and you will be able to increase your chances of winning money. Which strategy suits you, and how you should apply an individual system?

Look at other blackjack strategies guide and discover more about the different ways of playing that you can easily use at the blackjack card game tables available! And if you are just starting, always use our blackjack strategy card that tells you what we think is the right next step.

FAQ’s about online blackjack

What is the aim of online blackjack?

Many people think the goal is to get to 21. This is not the case. The actual goal is to beat the dealer by a value closer to 21. In certain instances, a limit of 21 cards of two pay between 3 and 2 (one and a half times the original bet). Some online casinos have a 6 against 5 payouts.

When can I split cards?

Cards can be split when you receive two of the same cards in blackjack. An additional bet (equal to the bet you are playing with) is required to split the cards. From then on, you will receive additional cards and play each hand individually. There are rules for splitting cards, such as receiving a maximum of one additional card in splitting aces.

Is it possible to count cards in an online casino game?

In online casinos, cards are dealt with by casino software, and a Random Number Generator determines the outcome. The deck is automatically shuffled every turn, and the cards cannot be counted. The card counting strategy can be applied in real casinos because you can see if there are many low or high cards from the deck.

Is a blackjack strategy advisable?

On the internet and in many casinos, it is recommended to play with a basic blackjack strategy. A strategy table shows which decisions you should make in each situation. By adhering to the optimal basic strategy, you can be sure that you have the best chance of winning money in blackjack. It is, therefore, advisable to use a blackjack strategy for increased odds.

Where can I play blackjack for free?

You can play blackjack games for free at any blackjack casino before you play online blackjack for real money. You can choose from dozens of blackjack tables and different variants such as Single Deck Blackjack, Double Exposure Blackjack, Spanish Blackjack & Pontoon.