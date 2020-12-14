



Burnley fan and Radio 1 DJ, 2020 ‘I’m A Celebrity’s’ runner-up Jordan North, who finished second to Queen of the Castle, Giovanna Fletcher, unknowingly raised £20,000 for charity.

Jordan discovered £20,000 had been raised after Burnley FC put T-shirts on sale, referencing his ‘Happy place’ chants while in a castle in Wales during the 2020 I’m A Celebrity series.

“I can’t believe the Happy place Turf Moor t-shirts raised so much money for Pendleside Hospice,” said Jordan, after Burnley defeated Arsenal in a shock 1-0 win on December 13.

Jordan, 30, was pitted against I’m A Celebrity challenges, that included going solo in a box with snakes, cockroaches and a plethora of insects.

To take his mind of that nightmare he would say: ‘Happy place, happy place, Turf Moor’.

“I think the Burnley FC T-shirts sold out. I’m going to get back on there and hopefully we can sell some more, because it’s a great charity,” said Jordan.

Burnley gained a victory at the Emirates for the first time since 1974, that lead to one Gunners fan covering his face with a COVID-19 facemask.

And Jordan put the boot in, saying: “Happy place, happy place, Emirates UTC!!!”.

After returning home from I’m A Celebrity, Clarets fan Jordan said: “I’ve just not slept well, there’s a lot going on. Thank you for all your lovely messages.

“I’ve received so many nice tweets and messages from people since I got out.

“Thanks to everyone who voted for me whilst I was in the castle. I honestly didn’t think I would get to the final, let alone runner-up.”