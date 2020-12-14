Football Focus





By Andrew Atkinson

Sporting Dolores CF and CD Montesinos shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 on December 13.

The fiery, topsy-turvy four goals fixture, saw end-to-end play with the referee busy in showing multiple yellow cards, due to meaty tackles.

Sporting Dolores took a 2-1 lead early in the second half, with Monte levelling after 65 minutes to take a well earned point. Atletico de Catral defeated CD Cox 1-0.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 17 CF Atletico Algorfa hit five goals in a 5-2 seven goals encounter against CD Horadada. Formentera CF and FB Redován C ‘B’ took a point each in a 2-2 draw.

Sporting Saladar and Atletico Benejuzar A drew 1-1, Atletico Crevillente suffered a 3-0 home defeat against Torrevieja CF; with Guardamar Soccer CD thumping CF Promes de Rojales A 5-0.