



AT Crevillente 0 – 3 CF Torrevieja

Crevillente were left reeling as they were outplayed in all departments by a much improved Torrevieja side who dominated the game from start to finish.

A strong start saw three first half goals, a brace from Brandon in the opening 14 minutes, followed by a third from Marcos midway through the period, saw the hosts trudge in for the half time interval thoroughly disillusioned.

The visitors were clinical in attack and strong in defence and ther was little that Crevillente could do other than soak up the pressure.

After the game coach José Miguel Serna said that this is the Torrevieja team that the fans want to see, the one that takes to the field to play and to enjoy it’s football in the best possible way, with sportsmanship, dedication and satisfying results.