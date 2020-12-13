



CD Thader Rojales – 1 Athletic Torrellano – 2

By Steve Hibberd

Cheered on by 150 fans inside Moi Gomez Stadium, Thader gave a good account of themselves against high flying Torrellano. The last time that fans were permitted to watch their team was back in late October, which incidentally proved to be the last time that Thader have picked up any points.

So, to lose on Sunday morning by the odd goal in 3, was a bitter pill to swallow for Raul Mora´s men. At start of play, Torrellano were sitting pretty in 4th place, whilst their hosts were rooted at the bottom of Preferente div group, with just that solitary victory to show for all their endeavours.

It took just under 5 mins for Torrellano to take the lead. A cross from the left found the unmarked Moha just inside the penalty area, who then made light work of dispatching an unstoppable drive past the diving Sergio in Thader´s goal. Parity was restored on 15 mins, when from a corner to the back post, Lloyd stooped to place a firm header into the back of the net from close range.

Midway through the 1st half, Nano was put through on goal with just the keeper to beat, but from only 5 yards out, he elected to shoot straight at the visiting keeper, when better options were available. Although Thader created more chances in the opening 45 mins spell, once again, lack of finishing would come back to haunt them.

Within a minute of the restart, Quino´s half volley from a corner, was comfortably saved by Javi Tur in Torrellano´s goal. Nino should have scored on 55 mins, when from a delightful free kick by Rubo, he wastefully headed wide.

Sergio pulled off a brilliant acrobatic save 10 mins later, just when it looked odds on that Adrian´s fierce drive had put the visitors ahead. Alas, all Thader´s hard work was undone a minute later. Their defence failed to pick up substitute Juanjo, who was able to seize on a through ball, before mirroring his sides first goal.

Having used all 4 substitutes, Thader were forced to play out the last 10 mins with only 10 men, for Calderon (on as a sub himself) limped off with what appeared to be a pulled muscle. It could have been worse for the hosts, when first Javi Llamas hit the post, then deep into stoppage time, Sergio produced another excellent save to prevent a 3rd goal.

Raul Mora doesn´t have to wait long to rectify the situation, for on Weds 16 Dec ko 9pm, fellow strugglers Petrelian will visit the newly reseeded pitch of Moi Gomez stadium. Then on Sat 19 Dec ko tba, Thader must venture to top of the table Murada (check CD Thader Facebook page for details).

Murada have had covid issues within their camp for the last 2 weeks, but are expected to return to the field for this match.