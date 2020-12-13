



The port of Cartagena is opening a direct container route to the UK in anticipation of a ‘No Deal BREXIT’.

The route, linking Cartagena with Liverpool, will be operated by Containerships, who have been trialling the operation for the last 3 months.

The new route, which will take six days, will make it easier for the region and it’s companies to trade with the UK when it departs from the EU in three weeks time.

Yolanda Muñoz, who has just celebrated her first 12 months as the President of the Port Authority, said that the option that the new route will provide will turn any adversity around and provide a much more solid trading platform for manufacturers and farmers.

The UK currently ranks as number five on the list of countries receiving exports from Murcia and the introduction of the route should make it much easier to retain, and `possibly build on, the trade that is already in place.

Sea Freight already accounts for a large part of Cartagena’s economy, which operates well with a number of other Non EU nations, and it is hoped that one the current UK backlog is resolved in Britain’s ports the Cartagena to Liverpool route will prove an attractive option to companies well beyond the Murcia region