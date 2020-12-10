



The Valencian Community has registered 1,527 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, as confirmed by the Ministry of Universal and Public Health.

There are currently 11,270 active cases, which represents 9.15% of the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

By province, 166 new cases have been registered in Castellón, 411 in Alicante and 950 in Valencia.

In addition, the ministry of health has reported 45 new outbreaks in Sueca, Denia, Elche, Crevillent, Valencia, Utiel, Algar del Palancia, Vall d’Uixó, Ayora, Benidorm, Algemesí, Benifairó de les Valls, Castellón, Segorbe , Vila-real, Burjassot, Aldaia, Sagunto, Benicarló, San Antonio de Benagéber, Pilar de la Horadada, Meliana, Aspe and L’Alfàs del Pi.

Since the last update, there have been 2,668 discharges of patients with coronavirus.

In Valencian hospitals there are 1,173 people taking up beds, 243 in the ICU. By province, 112 in Castellón, with 20 patients in the ICU; 326 in the province of Alicante, 79 of them in the ICU; and 735 in the province of Valencia, 144 of them in ICU.

A total of 37 deaths from coronavirus have been registered since the last update, so the total number of deaths is now 2,528 people: 335 in the province of Castellón, 910 in Alicante and 1,283 in Valencia.

Situation in care homes

To date, there are positive cases in 86 nursing homes: 4 in the province of Castellón, 26 in the province of Alicante and 56 in the province of Valencia; 15 homes with people suffering from functional diversity: 3 in the province of Castellón, 3 in the province of Alicante and 9 in the province of Valencia; and 4 centres for children in the province of Valencia.

In addition, there are 58 new cases among residents and workers in residences; and 5 deaths have been reported.