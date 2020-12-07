



Of Colombian origin and a recent arrival in Torrevieja, this 19-year-old has quickly established himself as a key central defender in the First Team.

Yhoan Sebastian Ortiz Axano trained at two of the big clubs in his home country, Deportivo de Cali and Bogotá Chico, where he was able to develop his many skills.

His good reading of the game, the command he exercises over his teammates and his sharp actions, all contribute to his authority and management of the defence.

His physical presence gives him aerial superiority, being very quick off the mark, and despite his lean stature, he is very strong in the tackle.

He is currently established in Torrevieja, and he now hopes to demonstrate his skills as a player with Torrevieja, while combining it with employment in the town.