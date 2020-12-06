The Leader Newspaper Edition 844





Ximo Puig, announced on Saturday that the Valencian Community will maintain an overnight curfew and the closure of its borders until 15 January, although both will be relaxed over the Christmas period.

Some good news for the region, however, as the arrival of the AVE high speed train link from Madrid to Orihuela-Elche is imminent, according to the Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, who spoke at the Alicante Forum on Friday.

He said, “We foresee that if there is no problem with the administrative deadlines in obtaining the corresponding authorisation from the Railway Safety Agency, by the end of January the AVE will be a reality for Orihuela-Elche”.