



By Andrew Atkinson

Newly promoted Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 CD Montesinos have parted company with manager Jesus Santander in a shock move.

Santander’s exit comes on the back of a 3-0 defeat against Orihuela Popular Deportivo and a 3-1 defeat against CF Rafal, that saw the Los Montesinos based injury-hit club drop from top place to fourth in the table.

“CD Montesinos and it’s Committee have made the decision to part company with Manager Jesus Santander,” said a spokesperson from the club on December 6.

“The Full Monte Supporters Club and it’s Committee wish to offer thanks to Jesus Santander and his Management team for all their work and for guiding the club to promotion last season.

“We wish him continued personal and football success in the future,” added the spokesperson.

CD Montesinos were promoted from the Valencian 2nd Regional Group 14 last season, after topping the table at the time of the Valencia (FFCV) fixtures postponement in March, amid COVID-19 lockdown, returning to the 1st Regional G10 at the first attempt, under Santander.

The 2019-20 season saw the appointment of coach, Murcia born Santander, formerly at FC Torrevieja (CD Torrevieja) who brought in assistant manager Ignacio Iannopolo (Nacho), goalkeeping coach, Juan Carlos Linuesa (Juan Carlos), and fitness coach Chema.